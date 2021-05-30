2nd general conference PAECO to be held on May 31

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly of Pakistan is all set to host the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) scheduled for May 31 to June 3.

The conference themed "Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration" would be attended by speakers and the delegations from Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member legislatures.

The conference would have opening and closing ceremonies, meetings of women parliamentarians, breakout sessions and panel discussions for two days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi are likely to grace the opening or closing ceremonies.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference would be held on June 1 with welcome address by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser followed by the addresses of the speakers, heads of delegation while the chief guest would address the culminating ceremony.

Likewise, the closing ceremony of the conference would be held on June 2 with the speeches of the chief guest, speakers, heads of delegation. Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan would deliver concluding remarks.

