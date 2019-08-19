2nd Hajj flight arrives in city Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The second Hajj flight carrying 393 Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia , landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Monday.

Officials from Hajj Directorate Lahore received the Hujjaj at the airport.

The post-Hajj flight operation will continue till September 15 to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, said spokesman of hajj directorate Lahore.

Two hajj flights will also land at the airport with over 600 hujjaj on August 20 (Tuesday), he added.