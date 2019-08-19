UrduPoint.com
2nd Hajj Flight Arrives In City Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

The second Hajj flight carrying 393 Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Monday

Officials from Hajj Directorate Lahore received the Hujjaj at the airport.

The post-Hajj flight operation will continue till September 15 to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, said spokesman of hajj directorate Lahore.

Two hajj flights will also land at the airport with over 600 hujjaj on August 20 (Tuesday), he added.

