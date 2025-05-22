Open Menu

2nd High-level Meeting Held On Revival Of Pakistan’s Cinema & Film Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM

2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The second high-level meeting on the revival of the country’s cinema and film industry was convened on Thursday, in line with the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Heritage and Culture Division.

The meeting brought together prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including celebrated singer and actor Ali Zafar, veteran film director Satish Anand, Secretary Information, Secretary National Heritage & Culture Division, representatives from Hum Films, and other key stakeholders from Pakistan’s creative and cultural sectors.

The participants engaged in productive discussions aimed at developing actionable strategies to reinvigorate the nation’s cinema landscape.

The topics included institutional reforms, financial support mechanisms, and long-term initiatives to ensure the sustainable growth of the film industry.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the revival of the film sector, announcing that a comprehensive roadmap will soon be presented to the prime minister.

A detailed presentation involving all key stakeholders was also planned to ensure collective input and consensus on the way forward.

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

16 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

60 minutes ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

2 hours ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

2 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

2 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

3 hours ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan