2nd High-level Meeting Held On Revival Of Pakistan’s Cinema & Film Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The second high-level meeting on the revival of the country’s cinema and film industry was convened on Thursday, in line with the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Heritage and Culture Division.
The meeting brought together prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including celebrated singer and actor Ali Zafar, veteran film director Satish Anand, Secretary Information, Secretary National Heritage & Culture Division, representatives from Hum Films, and other key stakeholders from Pakistan’s creative and cultural sectors.
The participants engaged in productive discussions aimed at developing actionable strategies to reinvigorate the nation’s cinema landscape.
The topics included institutional reforms, financial support mechanisms, and long-term initiatives to ensure the sustainable growth of the film industry.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the revival of the film sector, announcing that a comprehensive roadmap will soon be presented to the prime minister.
A detailed presentation involving all key stakeholders was also planned to ensure collective input and consensus on the way forward.
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Petroleum committee praises armed forces, reviews energy reforms42 seconds ago
-
2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry45 seconds ago
-
PMA condemned mob attack on charity hospital47 seconds ago
-
Railways Minister highlights reforms, economic growth at chamber conference10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation11 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addresses Hajj Training Seminar 202511 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize 2,000 kg unhealthy meat near Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches awareness campaign for safety of minors11 minutes ago
-
RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker, Railways Minister discuss infrastructure upgrades & political stability11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM praises PM Shehbaz's compensation package for martyrs' families.21 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan highlights CPEC’s role in regional development at Balochistan Economic Forum ..31 minutes ago