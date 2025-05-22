2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The second high-level meeting on the revival of the country’s cinema and film industry was convened on Thursday, in line with the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Heritage and Culture Division.

The meeting brought together prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including celebrated singer and actor Ali Zafar, veteran film director Satish Anand, Secretary Information, Secretary National Heritage & Culture Division, representatives from Hum Films, and other key stakeholders from Pakistan’s creative and cultural sectors.

The participants engaged in productive discussions aimed at developing actionable strategies to reinvigorate the nation’s cinema landscape.

The topics included institutional reforms, financial support mechanisms, and long-term initiatives to ensure the sustainable growth of the film industry.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the revival of the film sector, announcing that a comprehensive roadmap will soon be presented to the prime minister.

A detailed presentation involving all key stakeholders was also planned to ensure collective input and consensus on the way forward.