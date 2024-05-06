2nd International Conference On Modern Trends In Physics Starts At IUB
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The second international conference on modern trends in the field of physics has started at the Institute of Physics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
British Council Pakistan and Queen Mary University of London UK are participating in this international conference in collaboration with the delegates from the universities of UK and Pakistan.
Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated the conference.
He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is actively working for high-quality of teaching and research in the field of higher education.
Our teachers, researchers, and students are rendering valuable services in scientific fields and the alumni who have graduated from these fields are serving in the public and private sector in the country and abroad.
The Vice-Chancellor welcomed the conference delegates to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
He said that eminent experts in the field of physics will discuss the teaching and research in this field and the latest scientific trends during the two-day conference which will benefit our teachers and students.
Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Science and Director of the Institute of Physics said that the Department of Physics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was established in 1977 and was given the status of Institute of Physics in the year 2020.
Currently, BS, MPhil, and PhD degrees are being given in 11 departments in the Institute of Physics.
He expressed special thanks to British Council Pakistan, and Queen Mary University London for their special support in organizing the conference. Pakistan UK Education Gateway British Council Pakistan representative Warda Dar said that faculty exchange with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, provision of scholarships, and cooperation with British universities in research activities are being implemented successfully.
In the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, higher-level teaching and research activities will continue to be co-operated through Pak-UK Education Gateway.
On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Alan Drew delivered the keynote speech. Conference Secretary Dr. Kaneez Fatima while explaining the schedule of the two-day conference said that 7 parallel sessions will be held.
In the first session, Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmad Baha ud din Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr. Afaq Ahmed Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Ajab Khan Kasi University of Balochistan Quetta, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Islamia University College Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq COMSATS University Vehari Campus and Dr. Mohammad Riaz Punjab University Lahore addressed.
In the second session, Dr. Sumara Ashraf, Women University Multan, Dr. Fayyaz Hussain Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Dr. Khalil Ahmad Emerson University Multan, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Saman Fatima the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Arooj Shaheen the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Iram Fida Women's University Multan and Prof. Dr. Noor ul Huda spoke.
Recent Stories
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Randhawa directs to make Islamabad Model Jail operational in 100-day2 minutes ago
-
Two suspects booked for attacking SHO2 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs to repair MRI machine of Capital Hospital shortly2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 24 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges private sectors of Pakistan, SA to collaborate towards economic diversification, value ..12 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Two minors die after falling into open sewer22 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to address problems of farmers on priority basis: PM Coordinator22 minutes ago
-
Three persons die in road mishap as truck rammed into fodder shop22 minutes ago
-
ACs pay surprise visits to ICT's hospitals; inspect arrangements22 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice32 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host conference on AJK's economical potential32 minutes ago