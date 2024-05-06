2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics starts at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The second international conference on modern trends in the field of physics has started at the Institute of Physics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

British Council Pakistan and Queen Mary University of London UK are participating in this international conference in collaboration with the delegates from the universities of UK and Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated the conference.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is actively working for high-quality of teaching and research in the field of higher education.

Our teachers, researchers, and students are rendering valuable services in scientific fields and the alumni who have graduated from these fields are serving in the public and private sector in the country and abroad.

The Vice-Chancellor welcomed the conference delegates to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that eminent experts in the field of physics will discuss the teaching and research in this field and the latest scientific trends during the two-day conference which will benefit our teachers and students.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Science and Director of the Institute of Physics said that the Department of Physics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was established in 1977 and was given the status of Institute of Physics in the year 2020.

Currently, BS, MPhil, and PhD degrees are being given in 11 departments in the Institute of Physics.

He expressed special thanks to British Council Pakistan, and Queen Mary University London for their special support in organizing the conference. Pakistan UK Education Gateway British Council Pakistan representative Warda Dar said that faculty exchange with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, provision of scholarships, and cooperation with British universities in research activities are being implemented successfully.

In the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, higher-level teaching and research activities will continue to be co-operated through Pak-UK Education Gateway.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Alan Drew delivered the keynote speech. Conference Secretary Dr. Kaneez Fatima while explaining the schedule of the two-day conference said that 7 parallel sessions will be held.

In the first session, Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmad Baha ud din Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr. Afaq Ahmed Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Ajab Khan Kasi University of Balochistan Quetta, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Islamia University College Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq COMSATS University Vehari Campus and Dr. Mohammad Riaz Punjab University Lahore addressed.

In the second session, Dr. Sumara Ashraf, Women University Multan, Dr. Fayyaz Hussain Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Dr. Khalil Ahmad Emerson University Multan, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Saman Fatima the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Arooj Shaheen the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Iram Fida Women's University Multan and Prof. Dr. Noor ul Huda spoke.