Open Menu

2nd International Conference On Modern Trends In Physics Ends At IUB

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics ends at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Institute of Physics the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Wednesday organized the second international conference on the topic of modern trends in the field of physics has concluded.

This conference was organized in collaboration with Pak-UK Education Gateway British Council, besides delegates from Queen Mary University of London, physics experts from universities all over Pakistan participated. On the second day, three sessions and a workshop were held.

On this occasion, delegates from the Queen Mary University of London Prof. Dr. Alan Drew, Prof. Dr. Elizabeth Tanner, Dr.

Tayyaba Rabnawaz, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Danish Mujib from NED University Karachi, Prof. Dr. M.A.K. Lodhi USA and others addressed.

Young physics teachers and students informed about the opportunities of higher education in European universities. The focal person of the conference, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Dean, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Director, Institute of Physics, thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar for organizing and sponsoring the conference.

He appreciated the participation of British Council Pakistan and local and foreign delegates in the conference.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Education London Mary IUB All From

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

3 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan