2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics ends at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Institute of Physics the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Wednesday organized the second international conference on the topic of modern trends in the field of physics has concluded.

This conference was organized in collaboration with Pak-UK Education Gateway British Council, besides delegates from Queen Mary University of London, physics experts from universities all over Pakistan participated. On the second day, three sessions and a workshop were held.

On this occasion, delegates from the Queen Mary University of London Prof. Dr. Alan Drew, Prof. Dr. Elizabeth Tanner, Dr.

Tayyaba Rabnawaz, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Danish Mujib from NED University Karachi, Prof. Dr. M.A.K. Lodhi USA and others addressed.

Young physics teachers and students informed about the opportunities of higher education in European universities. The focal person of the conference, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Dean, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Director, Institute of Physics, thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar for organizing and sponsoring the conference.

He appreciated the participation of British Council Pakistan and local and foreign delegates in the conference.