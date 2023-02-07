UrduPoint.com

2nd International Media, Communication Conference Held At IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

2nd international media, communication conference held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Department of Media and Communication Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized 2nd two-day international media and communication conference.

The theme of the conference was Media, Science, and Society in the Contemporary World. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his address said that eminent intellectuals, journalists, teachers, and foreign experts of the country are participating in the conference whose experiences and ideas will benefit our teachers and students.

He said that the importance of media is undeniable and that is why it is called the fourth pillar of the state.

He said that media can also be considered the fifth pillar of a country in view of its importance and media and academia together can play an important role in the development of a country and society.

Describing the topic of the conference as very important, he said that while the development of science and technology has changed every section of society, the media is also moving from print, and electronic to social media and digitization. Therefore, this conference will help our students to understand and harmonize these aspects.

He praised the practical training and the intellectual training through webinars, seminars, and conferences conducted in the media and communication studies department to expose the students to practicing journalism in the past years and said that these two aspects are important for the professional career of the students.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Chairman of the Department Prof. Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan, eminent intellectual, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Javed Jabbar, eminent journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas, Talat Hussain, Athar Kazmi, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences the International Islamic University of Islamabad Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Director school of Media and Communication Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali, the Professor University of Cambridge UK Dr. Graham Murdrick, Prof. Townson from University Maryland USA, Prof. Rauf Arif from Charles University Czech Republic Republic, and others key speakers addressing, while 30 research papers were presented in five sessions of the conference.

Related Topics

USA Multan Islamabad World Technology Social Media Cambridge United Kingdom Czech Republic Talat Hussain Wajid Khan Bahauddin Zakariya University IUB International Islamic University Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

19 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

23 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representativ ..

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bi ..

23 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian A ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign A ..

26 minutes ago
 Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now av ..

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.