2nd international media, communication conference held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Department of Media and Communication Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized 2nd two-day international media and communication conference.

The theme of the conference was Media, Science, and Society in the Contemporary World. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his address said that eminent intellectuals, journalists, teachers, and foreign experts of the country are participating in the conference whose experiences and ideas will benefit our teachers and students.

He said that the importance of media is undeniable and that is why it is called the fourth pillar of the state.

He said that media can also be considered the fifth pillar of a country in view of its importance and media and academia together can play an important role in the development of a country and society.

Describing the topic of the conference as very important, he said that while the development of science and technology has changed every section of society, the media is also moving from print, and electronic to social media and digitization. Therefore, this conference will help our students to understand and harmonize these aspects.

He praised the practical training and the intellectual training through webinars, seminars, and conferences conducted in the media and communication studies department to expose the students to practicing journalism in the past years and said that these two aspects are important for the professional career of the students.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Chairman of the Department Prof. Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan, eminent intellectual, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Javed Jabbar, eminent journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas, Talat Hussain, Athar Kazmi, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences the International Islamic University of Islamabad Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Director school of Media and Communication Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr. Shehzad Ali, the Professor University of Cambridge UK Dr. Graham Murdrick, Prof. Townson from University Maryland USA, Prof. Rauf Arif from Charles University Czech Republic Republic, and others key speakers addressing, while 30 research papers were presented in five sessions of the conference.