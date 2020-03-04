UrduPoint.com
2nd Intl Conference On Environmental Sciences Starts: Minister

Wed 04th March 2020

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day the international conference on emerging trends in earth and environmental sciences at the College of Earth Sciences, the Punjab University

Vice Chancellor PU Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar welcomed the participants and said the aim of the conference was to provide a platform for creating opportunities for renowned scientists and professionals from around the world and Pakistan to join for sharing knowledge and experiences.

On this occasion, Minister EPD Muhammad Rizwan said that environment was one of the top most priority areas for the government as it was quite familiar with serious consequences of environmental issues which needed to be addressed at the earliest particularly the climate change.

Professor Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed from UNESCO, Dr Shahbaz Khan from UK, Dr Talib,Dr Arshad from Portugal and other speakers also spoke.

