ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The second International Hydropower conference will be organized here in December aimed at recommending the best doable strategy to the government to ensure maximum utilization of water resources in the country for clean and green energy generation.

The Energy Update in collaboration with concerned government departments was organizing the daylong event here to gather at once place all the concerned stakeholders relevant to the scenario of hydropower generation in Pakistan, told President National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), M Naeem Qureshi, to this agency.

He said the theme of this year's conference titled "Sustainable dams and drains in mitigating climate change" has been specially chosen in the context of the recent devastating flood emergency in Pakistan.

The Energy Update has partnered with the International Hydropower Association, Water and Power Development Authority and Private Power Infrastructure board to organize the conference. The conference was likely to be attended by over 250 leading national and international experts on hydro resources, he said.

He said the conference would also be attended by representatives of the power sector regulator, government authorities, private sector, local banks, international donor agencies, energy companies, and prospective foreign investors that were keen to invest in hydroelectricity to help Pakistan decrease its reliance on fossil fuels for power generation.

Naeem Qureshi who is also Chairman of the organizing committee of the conference hoped that the recommendations of the conference would go a long way to suggest a clear way forward for expanding hydroelectricity resources in the country for greater clean electricity production.

He said that maximum utilization of the hydro resources was key to furthering the government energy sector policy, which stood for electricity generation based on renewable and indigenous power sources while minimizing the use of fossil fuels for energy production.

Qureshi said the development regime under the aegis of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also provided an excellent opportunity to attract local and foreign investment in the hydroelectricity sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has recently performed soft launching of the 2nd International Hydropower Conference and praised the efforts of Energy Update to regularly organize conferences on different aspects of the power sector.

