2nd Investment Opportunities Summit, Smart Expo To Enhance Pak-Saudi Bilateral Ties: Consul Gen
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Consul General of Pakistan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Majid on Saturday highlighted the significance of Pakistan-Saudi strong bilateral relations and recent economic developments.
He expressed the hope that 2nd Investment Opportunities Summit and Smart Expo would play a significant role in further strengthening the cause.
He was addressing the inaugural session of 2nd Investment Opportunities Summit and Smart Expo as keynote speaker in Jeddah, a press release said.
The event was organized by Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry. A large number of Saudi and Pakistani business community members attended the event and visited stalls of various Pakistani companies promoting medical tourism, education, real estate and hospitality industry.
The consul general said that presence of 2.7 million Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom was a true reflection of the strong bond that had been maintained and nurtured by both the nations throughout these years.
Around 1.7 million Pakistani workers travelled to Saudi Arabia in the last five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants, he added.
Today, the consul general said Saudi Arabia hosted one of the largest expatriate communities of Pakistanis outside of Pakistan and the invaluable work done by Pakistani workforce was one of the defining factors in Pak-Saudi economic cooperation.
Khalid Majid shared that Consulate General of Pakistan has recently, established and operationalized Pakistan Investor Forum as an apex body in Jeddah.
The forum was expected to vouch for interests of Pakistani investors and develop linkages with Saudi business communities.
According to the data of General Statistics of Saudi Arabia, there was 22% growth in Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia, he said, adding the positive trend was a collective effort of their businessmen and investors to enhance their share in Saudi market, and it must be retained.
The consul general further said that recent visit of 130 members Saudi business delegation to Islamabad was a promising sign of the unwavering diplomatic and trade ties between the two countries.
The delegation’s signing of 27 MOUs in various sectors showed the mutual business interest of both countries, he added.
The consul general highlighted that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of Pakistan, a key forum in business and investment matters, accorded highest level of priority to all investors, especially from Saudi Arabia and was fully committed to providing a secure environment to all investors.
