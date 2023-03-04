2nd martyrdom anniversary of Inspector Imran Abbas observed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police observed the second death anniversary of the martyred Inspector Mian Imran Abbas at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

A ceremony was held to pay tribute to Mian Imran Abbas.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, and other notable figures from the media and civil society participated.

The police officers met with the family of the late Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, including his mother, wife, and children.

The RPO, pad a rich tribute for his unflinching bravery and commitment to his job, calling it a role model for others to follow.

The CPO also spoke highly of the late inspector, calling him a "shining star" of the police department. Fateha was also offered for the departed soul.

It is worth mentioning here that Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas was posted at SHO Race Course when he was martyred by miscreants firing on March 7, 2021. His father Mian Abbas Shaheed was also martyred on July 7, 1990 in the race course area.