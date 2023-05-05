UrduPoint.com

2nd Martyrdom Anniversary Of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders (APHC) and organizations have paid glowing tributes to senior APHC leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on his second martyrdom anniversary today.

According to Kasmir media service (KMS), Senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian police custody in IIOJK on this day in year 2021.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK chapter also paid homage to Ashraf Sehrai on his second death anniversary.

APHC-AJK chapter leaders Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Sheikh Abdulmatin and Imtiaz Wani in a joint statement in Islamabad condemned the custodial killing of Sehrai by the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

