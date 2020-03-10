2nd meeting of Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection held

Second meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Second meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) here on Tuesday.

Besides the committee members, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari and Barrister Ali Zafar also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The committee emphasized upon setting clear objectives to be achieved from the rules and consultation process be focused on the attainment of desired objectives.

The committee also deliberated upon offences under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016).

The committee decided that a questionnaire be posted on the PTA website for soliciting feedback from stakeholders.

Furthermore, plan for consultation meetings with stakeholders was also discussed. The committee also identified need for Data Protection Law in Pakistan.