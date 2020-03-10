UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Meeting Of Consultation Committee On Citizens Protection Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

2nd meeting of Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection held

Second meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Second meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizens Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) here on Tuesday.

Besides the committee members, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari and Barrister Ali Zafar also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The committee emphasized upon setting clear objectives to be achieved from the rules and consultation process be focused on the attainment of desired objectives.

The committee also deliberated upon offences under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016).

The committee decided that a questionnaire be posted on the PTA website for soliciting feedback from stakeholders.

Furthermore, plan for consultation meetings with stakeholders was also discussed. The committee also identified need for Data Protection Law in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Ali Zafar 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day across ..

1 minute ago

Court reserves judgment on Talpur's bank accounts ..

3 minutes ago

Nandipur reference: Acquittal pleas including Perv ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Say Not Yet Commenting on MH17 T ..

2 minutes ago

Austria Bans Entry to People Coming From Italy Ami ..

2 minutes ago

Crime to be curbed with contribution of public: DI ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.