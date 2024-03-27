2nd meeting of KP cabinet on March 28

The second meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet would be held on March 28 at 8:30 p.m. at the Chief Minister house, said a notification of the Establishment and Administration department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The second meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet would be held on March 28 at 8:30 p.m. at the Chief Minister house, said a notification of the Establishment and Administration department.

The meeting would be chaired by the CM Ali Amin Gandapur while the cabinet members including 15 ministers, five advisors and three special assistants along with all the administrative secretaries have been requested to attend the meeting.