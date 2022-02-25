UrduPoint.com

2nd Meeting Of Steering Committee For Holding 14th South Asian Games Held At Ministry Of IPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The 2nd meeting of Steering Committee for holding of South Asian Games being organized in March-2023 held here at Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) under the Vice Chairman Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for IPC

Secretary IPC briefed the committee regarding the budget estimates for 14th South Asian Games, Sports disciplines, requisitioning the services of Officers from all provinces and exemption of Tax on sports goods being imported for preparation/ holding of the games.

The committee also discussed the budget estimate for establishment of Secretariat, opening and closing ceremonies, security related expenses, preparation of Athletes, Boarding/ Lodging expenditure, purchase /hiring of transport, medical, conduct of games, cash wards and advertisement.

The Steering Committee also discussed the request to accord principle approval for exemption of all types of taxes on import of sports goods being used for preparation prior to games and sports goods being required for holding games. The committee decided to discuss and select Secretariat venue and its structure in the next meeting.

Vice Chairman Dr Fehmida Mirza said that there will be a main secretariat in Islamabad and sub secretariat would be established in Lahore. She asked the Steering Committee members to give suggestions for finalizing preparations for South Asian Games.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Sports Punjab Taimur Bhatti, Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and Chairman Organizing Committee South Asian Games along with other members of steering committee.

