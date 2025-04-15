2nd National Social Protection Conference held

Pakistan moves towards a more resilient and inclusive social protection system with EU and German support, as policymakers, experts, and international partners gather in Karachi for the Second National Social Protection Conference (NSPC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Pakistan moves towards a more resilient and inclusive social protection system with EU and German support, as policymakers, experts, and international partners gather in Karachi for the Second National Social Protection Conference (NSPC).

With the support and funding of the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Second National Social Protection Conference has taken place in Karachi, driving urgent action towards a more adaptive, data-driven, and climate-resilient framework in Pakistan. Hosted by GIZ, the conference, organised in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments and in partnership with the KfW Development Bank, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the United Nations.

As the conference concludes, stakeholders reaffirm their commitment to advancing social protection through coordinated policies, data-driven solutions, and sustainable financing. Building on the success of the first National Social Protection Conference in 2023, this year’s event fostered partnerships, shared best practices, and explored strategies to strengthen federal-provincial coordination, integrate climate resilience, and enhance digital innovation in social protection programmes. These discussions will inform future reforms to improve resilience and reduce vulnerabilities across Pakistan.

Speaking at the conference’s conclusion, Sindh Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stressed the province’s commitment to adaptive social protection as a tool for reducing vulnerabilities and responding to crises. He outlined key initiatives of the Sindh Government, including the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA), MAMTA Programme, Women Agricultural Workers Programme, Bhook Mitao Programme, and the Sindh People's Housing Initiative, which integrates climate resilience and social protection.

He further highlighted collaboration with the EU and German Development Cooperation in institutionalising disaster risk management and enhancing the Unified Beneficiary Registry.

Meriem El Harouchi, First Secretary, Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, reiterated the EU’s commitment to strengthening adaptive social protection in Pakistan.

Speaking at the conference’s conclusion, Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), stressed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding and strengthening its social protection framework. She noted that BISP, established in 2008, has grown into the largest social safety net in Asia. “BISP is not just a programme, it is a symbol of hope, empowerment, and resilience.

German Consul General Dr. Ruediger Lotz reaffirmed Germany’s strong commitment to social protection and inclusive development in Pakistan, stressing the long-standing partnership and ‘Dosti’ (friendship) between the two nations. He acknowledged the success of the first National Social Protection Conference in 2023 and its role as part of Team Europe’s efforts in advancing social protection reforms.

Speaking at the Second National Social Protection Conference, Najam Ahmed Shah, Chairman, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh, reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to build sustainable social protection system. He highlighted the Social Protection Authority Act (2022) and the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA), which developed the Sindh Social Registry to identify and support vulnerable populations.

Maria-Jose Poddey, Country Director for GIZ Pakistan, underscored the importance of collective action in strengthening Pakistan’s social protection system. She noted GIZ’s longstanding commitment, on behalf of the German Development Cooperation and the EU, to advancing social protection, including social health and adaptive social protection. Johanna Knoess, Head of Social Protection at GIZ Pakistan, emphasised that discussions must be translated into action, ensuring that collective efforts lead to tangible improvements in social protection for all.

DG BISP Naveed Akbar delivered a recap of the First National Social Protection Conference.

Over three days, experts, policymakers, and practitioners from various sectors—including social protection, climate change, finance, and disaster resilience—engaged in discussions on governance, financing, and sustainable livelihoods.