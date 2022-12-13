UrduPoint.com

2nd National Youth Peace Conference To Start On Dec 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The 2nd National Youth Peace Conference and Awards 2022 would be held on December 29 and 30 at Jinnah Convention Center, offering an education expo, lectures, stalls, talent hunt competitions, sports events, and awards.

Talking to APP, organizer of the event Sana Ullah said that the event was being arranged by the registered non-profit youth organization "Hawks Youth Vision", adding the purpose of the event was to recognize excellence and achievements in advancing and sustaining the national youth development.

He said the conference was a unique national contest that brings young developers, entrepreneurs, journalists, sportsmen, peace activists and citizens together, who are playing a positive role in societies as young leaders.

Sana Ullah said that Talent Gala would start on December 20 during which participants will compete in their respective cities while literary competitions would be held online.

He informed that categories of the Talent Gala include literary, talent tribute and technical, having two phases. He said that the top five competitors of phase one would perform in the final phase at Jinnah Convention Center.

He said that "over three hundred participants" from various schools, colleges and universities will come together and reside under one roof. The event will give a message of harmony, tolerance and respect for different regions and cultures, he highlighted.

He added that all the participants of the event will receive a certificate of participation while the winners would receive awards, souvenirs and prizes.

