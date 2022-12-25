2nd Passing out Parade, Parents Day held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The second Passing out Parade and Parents Day was celebrated here on Sunday at Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad.

MPA Faryal Talpur was Guest of Honor, while Chairman board of Directors of college Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood was Honorary guest of the occasion.

Provincial Minister Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah also attended the programme as guest.

Addressing the programme, MPA Faryal Talpur said that no sector of the world remains incomplete without the participation of women.

She said that women has played an important role for the construction and development of Pakistan since its creation. MPA said that the foundation of Bakhtawar Cadet College was laid on the basis of this theme. She said that this college gained the steps of promotion in a short span of time and now it is playing an important role in the formation of society. MPA was confident the the passing out cadets would become proud not of Sindh but Pakistan in the practical field through exemplary training and strong character.

Addressing the occasion, Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Sindh Government under the theory of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was striving to get the rights of women folk on equality basis and for the education of girls Pakistan's first Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad was established here while the second Cadet College was established at Larkana.

Minister said that 11 colleges including two Girls Cadet Colleges were established in Sindh where education activities were in progress while four more colleges are under construction.

Minister congratulated the passing out cadets and expressed good wished for them. Presenting the Annual Report of College, Principal Dr Fareeda Shaikh said that administration of the college is jointly operated by Sindh Government and Pakistan Air Force.

She said that at present 300 cadet were getting education here. Principal said that cadets achieved a prominent position Board's examinations and lightened the name of this college and Sindh by showing outstanding performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities at national and international level for the untiring struggle of college administration and teaching staff worth appraisable.

The Sword of Honor went to Cadet Nida Liaquat and Quaid-i-Azam award went Cadet Maria Abbasi while Marvi House remained champion of the year.

Later the fifth house 'Bilquis House' was formally inaugurated on the occasion. During the colorful ceremony programme, Chief Guest visited science arts exhibition and watched different science projects prepared by cadets. MPA Talpur appreciated the representation of all provinces by cadets at Culture Corner while cadets presented salute of guest on the occasion.

On the occasion cadets paid tribute to brave and courageous 'Hazrat Khola' through 'Khola Squad' formed first time in the history side by side with gymnastic and PT show and also performed through special drill.

Chief Guest awarded certificates of commendation to best performing cadets and college staff while Principal presented Commemorative Shield to chief guest.

The programme was also attended by MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, former Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, MPA Muhammad Qasim Soomro, DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, Principal Commandant Cadet College Sanghar Commodore Zeeshan Ali Goraho, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Awam Engineering University Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Additional Commissioner SBA Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi, parents of cadet, members Board of Governor, high civil and military officials and guests in large number.