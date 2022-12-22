2nd passing out parade, parents day held in Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls

Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Aleem Lashari Thursday said Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls had achieved the heights of progress in a short span of time and played an important role in the formation of society

Addressing the 2nd Passing Out Parade and Parents Day, he said this was the first ever cadet college for girls imparting them best education and full-fledged training to cope with the challenges of defense of the country.

Principal, Dr Fareeda Shaikh said at present 300 students were studying here. They have brought laurels to the college as well for the Sindh province by achieving prominent positions in the board examinations.

She said the cadets had also shown good performance in curricular and extracurricular activities at the national and international competitions.

She lauded the tireless efforts of the college administration and teaching staff.

On the occasion, the cadets paid salute to honorable guests, displayed gymnastic and PT shows. The cadets first time in the history paid tribute to "Khola Squad" named after Hazrat Khola and presented a prestigious show of drill.

Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari awarded commendation certificates to outstanding cadets and college staff while Principal Dr Fareeda Shaikh presented a commemorative shield to Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad.