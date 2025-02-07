2nd Phase Of Action Against Power Theft Starts At Sakrand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM
The Rangers have arrived in Sakrand town to assist Hesco staff in recovery of electricity dues and disconnecting illegal connections
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Rangers have arrived in Sakrand town to assist Hesco staff in recovery of electricity dues and disconnecting illegal connections.
With the arrival of ranger the second phase of action against electricity thieves and defaulters has started in HESCO sub-division Sakrand.
The joint action against electricity defaulters is launched with the support of Rangers, Sindh Police along with women personnel and HESCO staff.
SDO HESCO Sakrand Asif Zardari said that with the help of Pak Rangers, millions of rupees are being recovered from electricity theft and operations against defaulters.
He said that there has been a significant reduction in electricity theft. SDO said that the operation for recovery and disconnection of illegal power connections would continue indiscriminately. SDO has also appealed public to pay their dues before facing any problem.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Agent involved in human trafficking held
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan
Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Sc ..
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held7 seconds ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar9 seconds ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 810 seconds ago
-
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand12 seconds ago
-
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand4 seconds ago
-
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Schehzad5 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal killing of two Kashmiri ..32 minutes ago
-
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat32 minutes ago
-
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali32 minutes ago
-
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin32 minutes ago
-
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)32 minutes ago
-
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja Asif37 minutes ago