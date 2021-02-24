2nd phase of anti-encroachment drive on MNJ road NHA serves notices to 71 encroachers

During the second phase of the massive anti-encroachment drive at Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Bassian to Kiwai National Highways Authority (NHA) served notices to 71 encroachers

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :During the second phase of the massive anti-encroachment drive at Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Bassian to Kiwai National Highways Authority (NHA) served notices to 71 encroachers.

Assistant Director NHA Shams ur Rehman and Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan gave a deadline of 15 days to 71 encroachers to voluntarily demolish their surrender for the drive.

The encroachers were also warned to cooperate with the NHA and district administration otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The district and Tehsil administration have also demolished many concrete and temporary structures with the help of heavy machinery including many illegal hotels, shops and other buildings at Bhunja, Jaraid, Mahandir, Phagal while many people have started removing encroachments voluntarily from Kiwai to Kaghan.

In the first phase of the drive against encroachment NHA also served notices to 83 encroachers on December 2020 and started the drive when people ignored the notices and did not remove encroachment voluntarily.

NHA identified 573 encroachments on road from Mansehra to Gati Das where 28 have been identified in Mahandri Bazar, 18 Lohar Banda, 3 Khanian, 19 Hari Bazar, 23 Jaraid Bazar, 17 Tota Bazar, 4 Bhunja Bazar, 4 Malkandi, 27 Pras Bazar, 265 in Naran Bazar, 18 Rajwal Bazar, 102 Kaghan Bazar those would be demolished according.

In the second phase of the drive, NH would clear the road from Mansehra to Kiwai and in the third phase at the beginning of tourism season, the MNJ road would be cleared from Kaghan to Gati Das.