Open Menu

2nd Phase Of Anti-polio Drive Starts In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

2nd phase of anti-polio drive starts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The second phase of the anti-polio campaign has started in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein 672,000 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The health department has constituted more than 4,000 teams to administer anti polio drops to children while 4,896 police personnel have been deployed for their security.

According to the Department of Health, the second phase of the polio prevention campaign has started in Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat Tank

Recent Stories

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 days ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 days ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 days ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan