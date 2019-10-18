2nd Phase Of Balloting For Naya Pakistan Housing Project To Be Held On Oct 19
The second phase of balloting for the allotment of housing units under Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) will be held in Renala Khurd, district Okara on Saturday
According to a handout issued here on Friday, Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the balloting would be held at NPHP site, Shergarh Road, Renala Khurd.
It is the second phase of balloting under Naya Pakistan Housing Project for allotment of houses to successful applicants.
The first phase of computerized balloting had been completed in Lodhran district in the last week.