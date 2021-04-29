2nd phase of Hepatitis-B vaccination starts in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The second phase of Hepatitis-B vaccination was started in Naseerabad under the Chief Minister's initiative for Hepatitis Free Balochistan.

Screening centres were set up in the 32 District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) along with one in MCH centre in Hazara Town Quetta and three in tertiary care hospitals.

As many as 640,000 people got free screening and testing against Hepatitis B&C in 32 districts of the province, an official source said.

The WHO pre-qualified Hepatitis screening kits, syringes and Hepatitis-B vaccines along with other logistics were provided to all districts for free screening and vaccination of more than 555,980 people.

Under the initiative, treatment centers (Hep B, C, D) have been developed in 28 districts depending on the patient turnover where free treatment is provided.

"10 districts of the province including Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Panjgur, Loralai, Barkhan, Sohbatpur, Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu, Dera Bugti are also at high risk of hepatitis while 14,441 patients with hepatitis C have been provided treatment facilities in the province," she said.

Around 555,980, patients have been vaccinated for Hepatitis-B and around 12,524, patients have been treated free of cost for Hepatitis-B while 2985 of Hepatitis D have been treated in the province.

The health department has been conducted hepatitis case control study for the first time in Balochistan.