2nd phase of polio drive to vaccinate 1.1mln children starts in Bannu DI Khan divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The seven-day second phase of the polio vaccination drive started on Monday in selected seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the provincial health department, the vaccination campaign would continue till June 05 in selected seven districts of DI Khan and Bannu divisions wherein over 1.1 million children under the age of five would be given polio drops.

The health department has constituted 6,437 mobile teams of trained polio workers while 4,947 teams of experienced technical staff and assistants and 9,159 community mobilizers have also been deployed to administer polio vaccination to the target population of children.

The health department has also appointed 1722 supervisors for effective monitoring of polio teams to ensure vaccination of every child while about 12,974 police personnel had been deployed to ensure the security of the polio teams during the polio campaign.