2nd phase of Raiwind Ijtema ends with special prayer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The second phase of the Raiwind Ijtema 2024 concluded with special prayer, led by Maulana Ibrahim, here on Sunday

Following the prayer, thousands of participants began their journey home, with traffic management converting Raiwind Road to a one-way route to facilitate smoother traffic flow. Special arrangements were made at Raiwind railway station to manage the high volume of travelers, with all trains instructed to make stops at the station for the convenience of Ijtema attendees. DSP Samia Sultan, along with senior Railway Police officials, inspected the security arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly departure.

The annual international gathering attracts thousands of delegates from across Pakistan and beyond, aiming to foster unity and strengthen the faith of participants. The ijtema serves as a pivotal platform for spiritual uplift, discussion of Islamic teachings, and collective prayers. It brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of faith, unity, and community.

The local community and authorities displayed enthusiasm and were well prepared to ensure a successful and enriching experience for all participants.