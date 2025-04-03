2nd phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners starts through KP: Home Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The second phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners started through Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s border points after an end of deadline given to holders of Afghan Citizen Card to leave Pakistan by March 31, 2025.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department statement here Thursday said that 153 illegal foreigners (IF) were repatriated under phase-II so far.

On Wednesday last, a total of 27 IF were repatriated under Phase-II and 850 under Phase-I through Torkam border as so far 477,434 illegal foreigners repatriated under continued Phase-I program through Torkham, Angoar Ada, Kharlachi border points besides one through Sost Border China.

On April 2, 2025, a total of 850 IFs returned under Phase-I and 27 IFs under Phase-II while 8,953 IF deported through KP border points under Phase-I.

Under Phase-I, 470,722 IF were repatriated through Torkham,5,983 through Angoor Adda and 698 through Karlachi border point.

The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) has been implemented since November 1, 2023.

Similarly, a total 2,953 IFs received from other provinces of Pakistan under Phase-I were deported including 1,561 from Islamabad, 1,309 from Punjab, one from Gilgit Baltistan, 38 Azad Jummu and Kashmir and 44 from Sindh through KP border points.

Through three transit points of KP, 4940 IFs were deported from Peshawar, 1059 IFs through Landi Kotal and one from Kohat Jail under Phase-I, raising total deportation to 6000 IFs.

PDMA KP was tasked to make operational the transit point at workers welfare board colony Nisarbagh Peshawar and Hamza Baba Mausoleum Landi Kotal before April 4, 2025 as per the decision taken during the 2nd and final meeting of the provincial steering committee for the preparation regarding repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The Provincial Government desired that the repatriation be carried out humanly and to take every step on immediate basis to facilitate the process to avoid unwanted situations.

The Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department KP declared emergency in district Khyber and Peshawar to the extent of provision of transportation, shelter and food during the repatriation process of illegal foreigners with immediate effect.

