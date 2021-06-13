UrduPoint.com
2nd Phase Of Typhoid Vaccine Campaign From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

2nd phase of Typhoid vaccine campaign from Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that the second phase of the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine campaign will start from Monday in 24 districts of the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that the campaign would be held from June 14 to 26 in the 24 districts including Attock, Jehlum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Jhang, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Nankana, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, TT Singh, Khanewal, Vehari, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

She said that in the campaign, children of 9 months to 15 years of age would be administered vaccine.

Overall 479 Union Councils (UCs) were part of the campaign and 6.6 million children would be vaccinated, she said The minister said that in the first phase, 12.2 million children were vaccinated in 12 districts that included mega cities.

"I appeal parents to get their children vaccinated," she said.

Dr Yasmin said that in case of teams not reaching , parents may contact 1033 for guidance.

More Stories From Pakistan

