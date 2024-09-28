Open Menu

2nd Polio Case Detected Positive In Hyderabad During 5 Weeks

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A second child has been detected positive with polio virus in a short span of 5 weeks in Hyderabad, the district administration and the health authorities confirmed on Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon, 29 Moeez Qureshi son of Danish Qureshi had been tested positive with polio.

He informed that the child was a resident of Christian Colony in Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot in City taluka.

He claimed that the child was immunized with polio drops during both the last campaigns.

The DC said the child was underweight and probably suffered from malnutrition.

He apprised that the government was already running a program to provide nutritious supplements to such children.

The DC appealed to the people to support the authorities when they carry out polio immunization campaigns in the interest of their own children.

On Saturday after, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, sent a report to the authorities in Hyderabad to confirm the findings.

Earlier, on August 23, a 29 months old female child was tested positive with polio. The child was a resident of Union Committee number 50 in Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Pareetabad in City taluka.

