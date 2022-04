(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Second Preliminary Test for the posts of Civil Judges & Judicial Magistrates is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 08, 2022 at 08:00 a.m. at the Sindh High Court Lawn, Karachi.

This was stated in a statement issued here on Thursday.