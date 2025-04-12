2nd PSL match ends successfully amid foolproof security arrangements: Punjab Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The second match of Pakistan Super League-X between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi ended successfully here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium amid foolproof security arrangements by the Rawalpindi Police on Saturday evening.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, more than 6,000 officers and personnel were in the field for security duty while 400 traffic wardens maintained traffic flow on the city roads, a Punjab Police spokesman said in a statement.

Full security was provided to the players, officials and cricket fans while Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani along with senior officers remained on the ground to personally supervise all the arrangements.

The IGP directed the police personnel to be highly alert at duty points and keep a close watch on suspicious activities.

The police force adopted a better strategy than before for the security of PSL matches. Coordination with all institutions including the district administration and security agencies was complete for the peaceful conduct of PSL matches.

Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams patrolled the routes from the players’ residences and around the stadium effectively, while important places including the teams’ routes, stadiums and residences were monitored at all times with CCTV cameras.

The spokesman said that a traffic advisory had been issued for the awareness of the citizens and traffic flow, and urged the fans to follow the police instructions to enjoy the game of cricket.