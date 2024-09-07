2nd Research Conference Hold In SMBB Medical University Larkana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The 2nd Undergraduate Research Conference 2024 was organized by Dr Mir Hassan Khoso, Director of ORIC and Research, under the supervision of Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of SMBB Medical University Larkana, on Saturday at the Final Year Lecture Hall of CMC Larkana.
The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah, along with Prof Safdar Ali Shaikh, Registrar, Dean of Dentistry; Prof. Qararo Shah, Dean of Community Sciences; Prof. M. Hanif Shaikh, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences; Prof. Altaf Ali Shaikh and Dr Fozia Chandio.
While addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah praised the students for their outstanding contributions and underscored the vital role of research in shaping the future of academia.
She extended her appreciation and congratulations to Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso and the ORIC team for successfully organizing the event.
She further commended the students for their hard work, dedication, and passion for research, stating that each of them has taken an important step toward shaping the future through their ideas and discoveries.
A total of 27 research papers were presented by undergraduate students from Chandka Medical College Larkana, BADC Dental College, the Institute of Pharmacy, GMM Medical College Sukkur, Benazir College of Nursing Larkana, and IPRS Larkana.
Cash prizes of PKR 10,000 and certificates were awarded to the top ten research papers, presented by the Vice-Chancellor.
Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director of ORIC & Research highlighted that this was a significant achievement, following the success of the 1st Undergraduate Research Conference in 2023, now come together in the 2nd undergraduate research Conference and he praised the students for showcasing their hard work and research.
The event saw an enthusiastic turnout, with the participation along with numerous faculty members, officers, and students.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MD SEF Kazi get one of Pakistan top CEO awards5 minutes ago
-
WSSC DIKhan engaged in cleaning activities after rains15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police reunites four missing children with families15 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders comprehensive survey of educational institutions15 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Kissan Card programme25 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked in Sargodha55 minutes ago
-
41 PHP cops promoted55 minutes ago
-
Wreath laying ceremony held at grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed1 hour ago
-
Swat administration holds open katchery on FM 98 KP Radio1 hour ago
-
Commissioner orders consistent inspection of vegetables supply chain1 hour ago
-
AIOU to commence online exams for Int'l students from Sept. 231 hour ago