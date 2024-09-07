2nd research conference hold in SMBB Medical University Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The 2nd Undergraduate Research Conference 2024 was organized by Dr Mir Hassan Khoso, Director of ORIC and Research, under the supervision of Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of SMBB Medical University Larkana, on Saturday at the Final Year Lecture Hall of CMC Larkana.

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah, along with Prof Safdar Ali Shaikh, Registrar, Dean of Dentistry; Prof. Qararo Shah, Dean of Community Sciences; Prof. M. Hanif Shaikh, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences; Prof. Altaf Ali Shaikh and Dr Fozia Chandio.

While addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah praised the students for their outstanding contributions and underscored the vital role of research in shaping the future of academia.

She extended her appreciation and congratulations to Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso and the ORIC team for successfully organizing the event.

She further commended the students for their hard work, dedication, and passion for research, stating that each of them has taken an important step toward shaping the future through their ideas and discoveries.

A total of 27 research papers were presented by undergraduate students from Chandka Medical College Larkana, BADC Dental College, the Institute of Pharmacy, GMM Medical College Sukkur, Benazir College of Nursing Larkana, and IPRS Larkana.

Cash prizes of PKR 10,000 and certificates were awarded to the top ten research papers, presented by the Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director of ORIC & Research highlighted that this was a significant achievement, following the success of the 1st Undergraduate Research Conference in 2023, now come together in the 2nd undergraduate research Conference and he praised the students for showcasing their hard work and research.

The event saw an enthusiastic turnout, with the participation along with numerous faculty members, officers, and students.