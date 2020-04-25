UrduPoint.com
2nd Sortie Of Medical Relief Items, Chinese Experts Reach Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

2nd sortie of medical relief items, Chinese experts reach Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The second sortie of Medical Emergency Relief items from People Republic of China along with the team of medical experts have reached Pakistan on Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the medical relief items against COVID-19 include PCR testing Kits, surgical masks, protective cover all suits, N95 masks and ventilators.

It was pertinent to mention that Chinese medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen arrived Pakistan yesterday.

Chinese medical team comprising specialists including disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing and nursing experts would stay in Pakistan for two months to provide their expertise/guidance to doctors and paramedics for COVID-19 treatment at various hospitals across the country.

