UrduPoint.com

2nd TCP Wheat Vessel Arrives At KPT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

2nd TCP wheat vessel arrives at KPT

Second vessel MV King Baton carrying 54,300 metric tones wheat of Trading Corporation of Pakistan on Thursday docked at Karachi Port (KPT); the cargo will be lifted by M/S PASSCO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Second vessel MV King Baton carrying 54,300 metric tones wheat of Trading Corporation of Pakistan on Thursday docked at Karachi Port (KPT); the cargo will be lifted by M/S PASSCO.

Third vessel GDF Suez North Sea shipping 54,412 metric tones of wheat is expected to anchor Karachi Port on September 14, 2021, said TCP release.

The TCP, once again, has been importing wheat from international sources for Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) and provincial governments in pursuance of the instructions from the Federal government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suez September From Government Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

6 minutes ago
 Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

2 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IM ..

BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IMF Crisis Response Capabilities

2 minutes ago
 Northern Ireland Unionists Threaten to Leave Local ..

Northern Ireland Unionists Threaten to Leave Local Government Over Post-Brexit P ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days of P ..

Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 9/11 At ..

5 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.