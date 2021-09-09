2nd TCP wheat vessel arrives at KPT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Second vessel MV King Baton carrying 54,300 metric tones wheat of Trading Corporation of Pakistan on Thursday docked at Karachi Port (KPT); the cargo will be lifted by M/S PASSCO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Second vessel MV King Baton carrying 54,300 metric tones wheat of Trading Corporation of Pakistan on Thursday docked at Karachi Port (KPT); the cargo will be lifted by M/S PASSCO.

Third vessel GDF Suez North Sea shipping 54,412 metric tones of wheat is expected to anchor Karachi Port on September 14, 2021, said TCP release.

The TCP, once again, has been importing wheat from international sources for Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) and provincial governments in pursuance of the instructions from the Federal government.