2nd test Pak vs Eng: MWMC starts decorating Multan cricket stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started the cleanliness operation of Multan cricket stadium as the second Test match between Pakistan and England cricket teams will be played in Multan on December 9.

The company has been entrusted with the responsibility of decorating the stadium as 100 workers were busy in cleaing the stadium and have started washing the seats of all the enclosures.

The parking area and the entire route will be cleaned on the occasion of the test match.

The duty roster of workers has also been issued on the directives of CEO MWMC Haq Nawaz Chauhan.

CEO Haq Nawaz Chauhan said that holding the test match in Multan was an honour for the City of Saints and added that exemplary cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on the day of the international event.