2nd Three-day Int’l Conference On Computing Technologies Held At UOA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

2nd three-day int’l conference on computing technologies held at UOA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Institute of Computer Sciences and Information Technology, University of Agriculture Peshawar on Tuesday organized the second three-day international conference titled "International Conference on Computing Technologies, Tools and Applications".

Vice-Chancellor UOA Prof Jahan Bakht was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the conference while Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board Dr Akif Khan and Additional Director Pakistan Science Foundation Ghazala Ali Khan were keynote speakers.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean Professor Dr Daud Jan UOA said that the conference aimed to provide a platform to present, share, discuss and learn innovative ideas and research work.

He said that in view of the revolutionary changes in computing technologies, this type of conference has been organized for the second time in the public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the UOA would organize this conference every year.

He thanked the Higher Education Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, Pakistan Science Foundation, USAID, ERDA and Chesis for their cooperation in this regard.

The chief guest of the event Dr Jahan Bakht said that there was a need to pay attention to the current trend of IT education in Pakistan for economic and social development of the country.

He said UOA was not only focusing on agriculture and livestock education but had also started several degree programs in management, computer and information technology.

He said that the event would encourage researchers and students for further research, development and implementation of computing technologies, their applications and exploring the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in this field.

He urged the teachers to pay special attention to the education as well as the training of the students, so that the students could become useful citizen and serve the family and society, nationally and internationally.

He congratulated the organizing committee including chief organizer Prof Dr Dawood Jan, Co-Chair Dr Muhammad Fayaz, Co-Chair Dr. Isfandyar Khan and Conference Secretary Dr Javed Iqbal Bangash for organizing the successful conference.

