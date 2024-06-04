2nd Three-day Int’l Conference On Computing Technologies Held At UOA
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Institute of Computer Sciences and Information Technology, University of Agriculture Peshawar on Tuesday organized the second three-day international conference titled "International Conference on Computing Technologies, Tools and Applications".
Vice-Chancellor UOA Prof Jahan Bakht was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the conference while Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board Dr Akif Khan and Additional Director Pakistan Science Foundation Ghazala Ali Khan were keynote speakers.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean Professor Dr Daud Jan UOA said that the conference aimed to provide a platform to present, share, discuss and learn innovative ideas and research work.
He said that in view of the revolutionary changes in computing technologies, this type of conference has been organized for the second time in the public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the UOA would organize this conference every year.
He thanked the Higher Education Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, Pakistan Science Foundation, USAID, ERDA and Chesis for their cooperation in this regard.
The chief guest of the event Dr Jahan Bakht said that there was a need to pay attention to the current trend of IT education in Pakistan for economic and social development of the country.
He said UOA was not only focusing on agriculture and livestock education but had also started several degree programs in management, computer and information technology.
He said that the event would encourage researchers and students for further research, development and implementation of computing technologies, their applications and exploring the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in this field.
He urged the teachers to pay special attention to the education as well as the training of the students, so that the students could become useful citizen and serve the family and society, nationally and internationally.
He congratulated the organizing committee including chief organizer Prof Dr Dawood Jan, Co-Chair Dr Muhammad Fayaz, Co-Chair Dr. Isfandyar Khan and Conference Secretary Dr Javed Iqbal Bangash for organizing the successful conference.
Recent Stories
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA’s monsoon coordination conference 2024 held3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister condoles family of martyr police constable4 minutes ago
-
Special education school gets new bus4 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi's by-election plea for PP 3213 minutes ago
-
DC directs magistrates to take action against profiteers13 minutes ago
-
Govt to distribute cloth bags in exchange of plastic bottles13 minutes ago
-
UNICEF country representative calls on Chairperson BISP14 minutes ago
-
Paper factory gutted14 minutes ago
-
MPA hails police for arrest of killers14 minutes ago
-
AIOU faculty board approves programs of social sciences24 minutes ago
-
DC for timely arrangements to establish cattle markets for sacrificial animals24 minutes ago
-
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 727 minutes ago