2nd Tripartite Portfolio Review Mission Of Asian Development Bank Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 07:51 PM

The 2nd Tripartite Portfolio Review Mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was convened on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):The 2nd Tripartite Portfolio Review Mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was convened on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Islamabad.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed, aimed to review ongoing projects, including the Social Protection Development Project (Additional Financing) and the Integrated Social Protection Development Program.

The ADB delegation was headed by Mr. Yong Ye, Country Director.

During the meeting, Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed, highlighted the core objective of BISP, which is to provide essential support to its beneficiaries.

He emphasized the importance of mutual learning and teamwork among all stakeholders involved in these critical initiatives.

Secretary BISP further stressed upon the significance of a comprehensive Grievance Redressal system, expressing optimism about ADB's support in ensuring integration at all levels and establishing a robust follow-up mechanism.

He also underlined the commitment to protect the dignity of beneficiaries.

Director of IC&C, Mr. Rashid Imtiaz provided a detailed overview of the Social Protection Development Program (Additional Financing), while DG (NSER/CCT), Mr. Naveed Akbar briefed the delegation on the Integrated Social Protection Development Program.

Country Director of ADB, Mr. Yong Ye expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between ADB and Benazir Income Support Programme.

He commended the swift and transparent disbursement of US$ 175 million in the last fiscal year through BISP, emphasizing the aim to bring even more value to beneficiaries.

Mr. Ye also highlighted ADB's commitment to build trust and confidence through continued collaboration and expansion of their partnership.

Asian Development Bank's (ADB) delegation included Mr. Yong Ye, Country Director; Mr. Dinesh Shiwakoti, Head Project Administration; Ms. Huma Ambreen, Project Officer; Mr. Omer Bin Zia, Senior Project Officer; and others.

