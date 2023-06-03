UrduPoint.com

3 Abductors Arrested From UAE With Help Of Interpol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 08:45 PM

3 abductors arrested from UAE with help of Interpol

The police have claimed to arrest three accused of abduction and sodomy cases from United Arab Emirates with help of Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):The police have claimed to arrest three accused of abduction and sodomy cases from United Arab Emirates with help of Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization).

Police spokesman Muhammad Junaid while talking to APP said here on Saturday that accused Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Usman had allegedly abducted a boy from Chak Jhumra five years ago and committed unnatural offence with him. Later the accused succeeded in flying abroad.

Similarly, an accused Saqlain Mushtaq also flew abroad two years ago as he was wanted to Sahianwala police in abduction of a chap.

DIG Usman Akram Gondal after taking charge as City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad directed to dispose of all pending cases. Therefore, a special team was constituted to trace and arrest those accused who fled away in other countries.

Hence, the police traced out whereabouts of all three accused including Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Usman and Saqlain Mushtaq in United Arab Emirates and got their red warrants.

The police with help of Interpol reached in UAE and after hectic efforts at last succeeded in nabbing all the three accused.

Later, the CIA police after taking custody of these accused from Airport Security handed them over to their respective police stations so that further investigation could be completed and the culprits could be taken to task in accordance with law.

This was an excellent step taken by Faisalabad police on special direction of CPO Usman Akram Gondal and the civil society appreciated professional command of the city police officer on his jurisdiction which would help in trimming down ratio of crimes in this district at maximum extent, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Civil Society CIA UAE United Arab Emirates Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

11 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

10 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

10 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.