3 abductors arrested from UAE with help of Interpol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):The police have claimed to arrest three accused of abduction and sodomy cases from United Arab Emirates with help of Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization).

Police spokesman Muhammad Junaid while talking to APP said here on Saturday that accused Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Usman had allegedly abducted a boy from Chak Jhumra five years ago and committed unnatural offence with him. Later the accused succeeded in flying abroad.

Similarly, an accused Saqlain Mushtaq also flew abroad two years ago as he was wanted to Sahianwala police in abduction of a chap.

DIG Usman Akram Gondal after taking charge as City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad directed to dispose of all pending cases. Therefore, a special team was constituted to trace and arrest those accused who fled away in other countries.

Hence, the police traced out whereabouts of all three accused including Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Usman and Saqlain Mushtaq in United Arab Emirates and got their red warrants.

The police with help of Interpol reached in UAE and after hectic efforts at last succeeded in nabbing all the three accused.

Later, the CIA police after taking custody of these accused from Airport Security handed them over to their respective police stations so that further investigation could be completed and the culprits could be taken to task in accordance with law.

This was an excellent step taken by Faisalabad police on special direction of CPO Usman Akram Gondal and the civil society appreciated professional command of the city police officer on his jurisdiction which would help in trimming down ratio of crimes in this district at maximum extent, he added.