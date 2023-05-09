3 absconders among 13 outlaws held; illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 13 suspects recovering over 1.7 kilograms of narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police was following its 'zero-tolerance policy against crimes and anti-social activities.

In continuation of actions against crimes, a team of Malazai Police Station led by SHO Farhan Ali arrested absconder namely Jamshed Khan son of Sameen Khan resident of Hasan Khel. Moreover, the team also arrested accused Hidayat Ullah son of Mirza Ali resident of Amakhel recovering one pistol, four cartridges and 320 grams of hashish from him.

Another accused Nazir Ahmad son of Noor Muhammad resident of Amakhel was arrested with one rifle.

Similarly, during different actions against criminals and anti-social elements, the district police arrested a total of 13 suspects including three absconders.

The police also recovered a total of 1,455 grams of hashish, 211 gram of Ice drug, 49 grams of heroin, one rifle and pistol and 14 cartridges from their possession during the last 24 hours.