3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Tank police have arrested three absconders recovering 1058 grams of hashish from them in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against criminals following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan.

A team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police station led by SHO Afzal Khan arrested an absconder named Haroon son of Sana Ullah during search and strike operation. The accused was wanted to police in 19 different cases of attempt to murder, drug dealing, possessing illegal arms and providing shelter to absconders. The police also recovered 1058 grams of hashish from him.

The police also arrested two other absconders namely Dil Marjan alias Din Marjan son of Almar Jan and Tehsil Khan son of Khawaja Ahmad, residents of Abakhel. The police started investigation from the arrested absconders.

APP/akt