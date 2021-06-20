3 accused arrested for aerial firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar police have arrested three persons involved in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in an operation here on Sunday.

According to Police control Peshawar, Mahmood son of Fazal Rahim resident of Subhanabad, Shazib son of Hazratullah and Abbas son of Qalandar Khan were arrested on the spot and two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case against all the three alleged accused.