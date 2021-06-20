UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Accused Arrested For Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

3 accused arrested for aerial firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar police have arrested three persons involved in aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in an operation here on Sunday.

According to Police control Peshawar, Mahmood son of Fazal Rahim resident of Subhanabad, Shazib son of Hazratullah and Abbas son of Qalandar Khan were arrested on the spot and two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case against all the three alleged accused.

Related Topics

Firing Peshawar Police Marriage Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

9 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

54 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

1 hour ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.