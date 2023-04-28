UrduPoint.com

3 Accused Arrested, Liquor, Pistol And Kites Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Attock police carried out a successful operation against the criminal elements here on Friday on the instruction of DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan.

ASI police station Hazro Jamshed Khan recovered 30 bottles of liquor from the accused Sajid Mehmood son of Ghulam Sarwar Sukna Jatial.

Sub-Inspector Pandigheb Ali Zeb recovered 21 kites and 2 chemical strings from the accused Mohammad Bilawal son of Ghulam Rasool Mohalla Muslim Town.

ASI Bahtar police station Hamid Shah recovered 30-bore pistol ammunition from Muhammad Ali son of Allah Dad resident of Pind Bahadur Khan.

The police have arrested the accused and registered the case against them.



