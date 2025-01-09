Open Menu

3 Accused Held For Kidnapping Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Rawat Police on Thursday arrested three accused for kidnapping a citizen and blackmailing him to extort money.

The victim reported to the police two days ago that the accused Saqib, Qadeer and Umar had kidnapped him, tortured him during captivity, and also extorted money from him.

They also made an indecent video of him for blackmailing.

The police traced the accused with the help of human intelligence and modern technology, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

