3 accused held, Rs. 150m valuables recovered in Bhera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Bhera police, during July 2024, arrested three alleged criminals and recovered valuables worth Rs. 150 million.

The arrested accused, identified as Adil Shehzad, Zaheer and Adnan, were involved in firing into the air, and attempted murder.

An alleged killer, involved in a murder in 2023, Zaroli Khan, was also arrested.

Motorcycles and vehicles worth Rs. 4.31 million were recovered. Three robbery cases were registered.

Also, two rifles of 44 bore, four guns, 12-bore repeater, 7 small arms were recovered from the accused, and a case was registered. Two accused of category A and 23 criminals of category B were arrested.

In addition to this, in a case of gang-rape, FIR No. 549/24 Bajram 375A, wanted accused Muhammad Asif was also arrested.