Open Menu

3 Accused Held, Rs. 150m Valuables Recovered In Bhera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

3 accused held, Rs. 150m valuables recovered in Bhera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Bhera police, during July 2024, arrested three alleged criminals and recovered valuables worth Rs. 150 million.

The arrested accused, identified as Adil Shehzad, Zaheer and Adnan, were involved in firing into the air, and attempted murder.

An alleged killer, involved in a murder in 2023, Zaroli Khan, was also arrested.

Motorcycles and vehicles worth Rs. 4.31 million were recovered. Three robbery cases were registered.

Also, two rifles of 44 bore, four guns, 12-bore repeater, 7 small arms were recovered from the accused, and a case was registered. Two accused of category A and 23 criminals of category B were arrested.

In addition to this, in a case of gang-rape, FIR No. 549/24 Bajram 375A, wanted accused Muhammad Asif was also arrested.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Vehicles Robbery July Criminals FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan