3 accused murderers, one drug seller held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested three accused wanted in two different murder cases while one man arrested for allegedly selling ice drug.

According to Police spokesman, the Paniyala police team, led by Paharpur DSP Fazal Rahim Khan and Paniyala SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan, has taken a successful action against the criminal elements and drug dealers.

The Paniyala SHO Paniyala, during blockade and raid action in the limits of Paniyala police station, arrested three accused murderers namely Muhammad Zubair son of Habibullah Khan, Habibullah son of Adam Khan and Alam Gul son of Rahim Gul.

The arrested accused were wanted to police in two different cases of murder.

During the interrogation, the murder weapon 30-bore pistol was also recovered from their possession.

While in the second action, SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested one ice drug seller accused Muhammad Khan son of Abdullah and recovered 50 grams of crystal ice from his possession. A case was registered against him.