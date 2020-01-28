3-acre state land retrieved in Multan

The district administration has retrieved three acres of state land from grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has retrieved three acres of state land from grabbers.

According to official sources, the operation against land grabber was conducted at Chak No 84, Jalalpur Pirwala, with heavy machinery under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, here on Tuesday.

The worth of the retrieved land is estimated at Rs 100 million.