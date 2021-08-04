UrduPoint.com

3 Additional Judges Take Oath As Sindh High Court Judges

Three additional judges Wednesday took oath as judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) here at the main building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Three additional judges Wednesday took oath as judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) here at the main building.

SHC Chief Justice, Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to Justice Rashida Asad, Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi as the SHC judges.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by all the SHC judges, Districtand Sessions Courts' judges, Sindh Bar Council, SHC Bar Association and otheradvocates.

