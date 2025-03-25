3 additional registrars transferred in IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved the transfers of three Additional Registrars in various sections.

Additional Registrar Ijaz Ahmed was transferred from the Service Department to the Judicial Department, Additional Registrar Imtiaz Ahmed was transferred from the Judicial Department to the General P&D Department and Additional Registrar Waqar Ahmed was transferred from the General P&D to the Service Department.

With the approval of the Acting Chief Justice, the Registrar High Court issued a notification of the transfers.