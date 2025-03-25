Open Menu

3 Additional Registrars Transferred In IHC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

3 additional registrars transferred in IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved the transfers of three Additional Registrars in various sections.

Additional Registrar Ijaz Ahmed was transferred from the Service Department to the Judicial Department, Additional Registrar Imtiaz Ahmed was transferred from the Judicial Department to the General P&D Department and Additional Registrar Waqar Ahmed was transferred from the General P&D to the Service Department.

With the approval of the Acting Chief Justice, the Registrar High Court issued a notification of the transfers.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

1 hour ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

2 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

3 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

4 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

4 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan