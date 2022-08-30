3 Among 24 arrested sent to jail for digging sands around banks of River Swat

The district administration of Swat on Tuesday arrested 24 persons for violating a ban that was imposed on digging sand around the banks of River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration of Swat on Tuesday arrested 24 persons for violating a ban that was imposed on digging sand around the banks of River Swat.

In a statement issued by KP Information Department here, the action has been taken on the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

Three persons among the arrested were sent to jail under section (3) of Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The raiding teams led by DC Swat Junaid Khan conducted raids in Khwazakhela and Babuzai tehsils and arrested 20 persons who were busy in digging sands. Similarly, four persons were also held along with their vehicles carrying illegal sand to urban areas.

It was mentioned here that the district administration has already imposed a ban under section 144 on digging sand from the banks of River Swat and construction of buildings around the river.