3 areas including two schools put under smart lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday decided to impose smart lockdown in three different areas of the city including two schools to control coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, on a report of District Health Authority, ordered for imposing smart lockdown in Chak 191 where eight corona patients were reported, Government MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road, where four students were reported positive, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chak 202 RB, where three girl students were reported positive for the virus.