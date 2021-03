(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A team of Tarkhanawala police station conducted a raid, arrested Hassan Ali, Zilay Hussain and Amir Nadeem and recovered 1.130-kg hashish and 10-litre liquor from them.

Cases were registered against them.